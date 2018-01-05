>
>
How will you handle your wedding day?

Wedding nightmare: worst case scenario

 

- Wedding nightmare: worst case scenario


Question 8/10 :

What's the worst thing that could happen on the day?
 •  The best man gets wasted and embarrasses himself in front of everyone
 •  The caterers ruin the beef, your dress doesn't fit, the page boy misbehaves and the DJ disappoints.
 •  It tips it down with rain and you have to get the gazebo out.


  
  


Questions: 8


Sarah Horrocks
01/12/2010


Don't miss...
SudokuDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Jessica Albas maternity styleMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         