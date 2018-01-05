Calm, composed, zen bride Your attidue

Happiness will be the only thing on your mind on your wedding day. After months of planning, you'll want to enjoy your big day as much as possible and you won't let anything spoil it. Cool, calm and collected, you always have a smile on your face whatever happens. Your enthusiasm is infectious, and you and your guests will have a day to remember!



The stress and emotion of the event overwhelms many women, but not you: your natural sang froid will help you enjoy every second of your magic day.



Tip

Just because you're cool as a cucumber doesn't mean hiccups won't happen. Make sure you have a couple of trusted friends on hand to deal with any last-minute hitches.





