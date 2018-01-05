>
How will you handle your wedding day?

Super organised bride

 

Your attitude
After months spent planning everything from the invites to the DJ's playlist, you want everything to be perfect for your guests. You're in control of every detail of your wedding, no matter how small. It's your day, you want it absolutely perfect and you only trust yourself to get it right!

You've thought of everything a wedding planner could possibly think of and more, and your lucky guests will be dazzled and entertained all day. You've stopped at nothing and no-one will forget your big day in a hurry.

Tip
You can't control everything, especially on your wedding day! Learn to let go once the day is here, and delegate little tasks to trusted friends and family so that you can concentrate on enjoying it. No-one's judging you, so don't obsess about everything running like clockwork. You have to enjoy your day! If you're nervous it will show, and your guests will feel it too.

Mrs Perfectionist
