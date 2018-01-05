>
How will you handle your wedding day?

Carefree, cool relaxed bride

   

- Carefree, cool relaxed bride
Your attitude
You're not going to put yourself or your guests through any undue stress: all you want from your wedding day is a celebration with your loved ones. Your wedding will be a simple, intimate affair with no frills, but everyone will have the time of their life. You're a down-to-earth, sponaneous person and you want to be yourself rather than put on a big show on your wedding day.

Your chilled attitude will spare you the wedding stress that affects so many women and you'll have nothing but fun on your wedding day.

Tip
You don't want a lavish ceremony, but you don't want to play down the importance of your wedding either. Remember that you're marrying the man you love, and your wedding day has to be special for you and your guests!




  
 


Profiles: Mrs Carefree
Sarah Horrocks
01/12/2010
