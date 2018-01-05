>
>
How will you handle your wedding day?

Wedding test: planning, organisation and the Big Day

 

- Wedding test: planning, organisation and the Big Day


Question 1/10 :

What kind of wedding did you dream about having when you were little?
 •  A simple, moving ceremony followed by a reception for family and friends
 •  A fairytale white wedding, complete with meringue, ten bridesmaids, chateau reception and zillions of guests
 •  You never dreamed about getting married: you were far too wrapped up in your toys!


  
  


Questions: 1


Sarah Horrocks
01/12/2010


Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         