- Music and entertainment for your wedding

A gospel choir for the ceremony, a jazz orchestra for the reception and a live band for the evening can send costs soaring.

The budget version
- Get in touch with local music colleges and enquire if they have talented students who would play for a low fee.
- During the reception, give music a miss as it will make it difficult for people to have a conversation.
- A DJ will be less expensive than a band for the evening (just choose your DJ with care!).

> For the kids

Clowns, magicians and impersonators are often hired to keep the little ones entertained.

The budget version
- If the venue has a room with a DVD player, make a games room and equip with a selection of the kids' favourite cartoons, films, board games, balloons and bubbles.
- Set up a giant white canvas for them to draw their memories of the big day on.




  
  
23/05/2009
