Music and entertainment for your wedding > Music



A gospel choir for the ceremony, a jazz orchestra for the reception and a live band for the evening can send costs soaring.



The budget version

- Get in touch with local music colleges and enquire if they have talented students who would play for a low fee.

- During the reception, give music a miss as it will make it difficult for people to have a conversation.

- A DJ will be less expensive than a band for the evening (just choose your DJ with care!).



> For the kids



Clowns, magicians and impersonators are often hired to keep the little ones entertained.



The budget version

- If the venue has a room with a DVD player, make a games room and equip with a selection of the kids' favourite cartoons, films, board games, balloons and bubbles.

- Set up a giant white canvas for them to draw their memories of the big day on.





