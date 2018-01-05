The bridal party, buying outfits for bridesmaids and pageboy when on a budget Made-to-measure dresses, suits and shoes for the bridesmaids and pageboy all add to the cost of your bridal party.



The budget version

- Ask bridesmaids and pageboys' parents if they have any existing clothes that would be suitable, such as white dresses, shirts or trousers.

- Buy several metres of large coloured satin or velvet ribbon (10 to 15cm) to make beautiful sashes and belts that will brighten up their outfis and make them all match.

- Buy comfortable ballet pumps for young bridesmaids and plimsolls for the pageboy. Suggest the older bridesmaids bring their own shoes: they may have to invest in a pair, but they'll be able to wear them again after the big day.





