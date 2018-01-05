>
The bridal party, buying outfits for bridesmaids and pageboy when on a budget

 

The bridal party, buying outfits for bridesmaids and pageboy when on a budget
Made-to-measure dresses, suits and  shoes for the bridesmaids and pageboy all add to the cost of your bridal party.

The budget version
- Ask bridesmaids and pageboys' parents if they have any existing clothes that would be suitable, such as white dresses, shirts or trousers. 
- Buy several metres of large coloured satin or velvet ribbon (10 to 15cm) to make beautiful sashes and belts that will brighten up their outfis and make them all match.
- Buy comfortable ballet pumps for young bridesmaids and plimsolls for the pageboy. Suggest the older bridesmaids bring their own shoes: they may have to invest in a pair, but they'll be able to wear them again after the big day.




  
  
