Men and tidying up

The classic scenario

He gets home from work, throws his jacket on the sofa, leaves his shoes in the middle of the hallway, then heads into the kitchen to get himself a coffee, cracks open the biscuits, reads the paper and then leaves crumbs, cup and paper all over the table. In less than 5 minutes, he's transformed your tidy flat into a right mess.



Why he does it

> Laziness

There's no point looking too deep here: if men don't clear away after themselves, it's mostly because they're lazy - and our guys readily admit this. "It's just spontaneous. When we're done with something we just put it down where we leave it," says Phil. "Besides, we have women there to help us find things when we lose them!" Er, sorry?



Organised mess?

"Too much tidiness and order stresses me out," says Tom. "I read a study that found disorganised people are more productive because they have everything to hand." Adam agrees: "If something is lying around it's easier to find."

> Marking his territory

"A bit of mess makes home feel like home and makes me feel comfortable," reveals Phil.

If you want him to change...

"Housework should be divided equally and fairly, and we should deal with it like adults," suggests Tom. "Girls need to involve us in decisions instead of treating us like kids who need to tidy their room!"





