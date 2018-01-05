Men and food shopping The classic scenario

It's his turn to do the supermarket run this week. To help him with this tough task, you send him off with a long, detailed shopping list. There's no reason why he should return an hour later with courgettes instead of aubergines, 6 eggs instead of 12, no yoghurts but 3 boxes of Coco Pops...How hard can it be?



Why he does it

> Because he's impatient

Shopping is a chore guys just want to get over and done with as quickly as possible. "Unless I'm very much mistaken, food shopping doesn't appeal to anyone - male or female. But we don't check to see if the avocados are ripe or waste 2 hours looking for green chilli sauce or something we've never heard of," explains Phil. "I mean, what's star anise?"



> Rebellion

"I hate being given lists. I don't like being ordered around - it makes me feel like some dumb-ass. Anyway, it's not all about buying what's on the list!" says Tom.



> Because it's complicated

"I swear you need a PhD to find your way around supermarkets. The other day I was sent out to buy shampoo for dry hair. I find the beauty aisle, find the hair section, find the dry hair range, and when I got it home I was in the dog-house because it was conditioner, not shampoo." Maybe shopping for beauty products is one step too far for Adam.

If you want him to change...

"Give me more of a say in the matter! I don't want to feel like I'm the arms and the legs while my girlfriend is the brains of the operation!" insists Tom. Don't write him a list: "All you have to do is ask me to hit the 'send' button. That's fine." insists Tom. Don't write him a list: trust him and he'll make more of an effort (even if it means going back to the supermarket on the quiet to get what he forgets!). On a more practical level, Adam suggests doing the shopping over the Internet.





