Men and sexual desire The classic scenario

You've just got in from a night's clubbing, it's 3 o'clock in the morning and you're exhausted. All you want to do is kick off your heels, pull on your PJs and collapse into bed for a good 12 hours' sleep, but he has other ideas...and his less than sublte advances and beer breath make you feel like retreating to the sofa for some undisturbed shut-eye.



Why is he always up for sex?

> Because he loves you

Phil and Adam are up-front about it: "I can't do anything about it. When you ladies are so sexy, how can I resist?"

"I don't need all the conditions to be right to want to have sex," adds Phil.

> Pride

"It's just not acceptable to be under 50 and sexually inactive!" jokes Tom.

> Because he needs to

According to Phil, "It's hormonal. Sex is a physical need".

"Sex makes me feel wanted and alive. And it relaxes me and helps me to sleep afterwards," adds Tom.



If you want him to change...

"We don't want it to change!", protest all three of our guys.

"But it could change, if my girlfriend really didn't want to and kept saying no," says Tom.

"How can you stop a man wanting to have sex?" asks Phil. "You can't control our desires, even if you're wearing baggy jogging bottoms and bunny slippers! But sex is a magic weapon women can use to control men...along with food, that is!" Food for thought...





