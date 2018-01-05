- Men: do you know what they're really thinking?

We think we know what a guy's thinking.



We've seen the signs, picked up on their innuendo and got them sussed but we're can find ourselves more than a little wide of the mark!



We often don't know if a guy is in to us or not... even when the signs are blindingly obvious to everyone else. They say love is blind - we think it's actually lust that causes blindness.



Many women are guilty of reading way too much into the exact wording of a text message or email but when it comes down to it still have no idea what their chosen man is really thinking.



Find out if you've got your guy sussed with our "do you know what he's thinking" quiz!





Also on sofeminine:

> Q&A: 8 things we don't understand about men

> Men: what type do you go for? > Survey: you and your relationship





CF, CB

