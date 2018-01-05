Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Understanding Men
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Understanding Men
Quiz: do you know what he's really thinking?
Giving you flowers
Question 3/16 :
He buys you a beautiful bunch of flowers. Your first thought:
• Flowers?! What on earth has he done now?
• How sweet...shame about the hay fever!
• He must love me...surely he'll pop the question any day now?
Questions:
3
Long distance love
Everything You Need to Know About Men's Orgasms
Wedding blog on SoFeminine.co.uk
How To Tell Him You Love Him: The Best Ways To Do It
Love & Sex Editor
22/02/2009
Article Plan
Men: do you know what they're really thinking?
▼
How well do you understand men?
Late home from work
Flowers... for me?!
Conversation on a first date
Meeting your friend
Having children
Loss of sex drive
Celebrity couple
Tying the knot
Muscular man
Couple in love
Shopping trip
Analysing his question
Relationship with his ex
Why hasn't he called?
The first thing he notices
Naive with men
Observant with men
Suspicious with men
Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trend
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!