>
>
Quiz: do you know what he's really thinking?

Tying the knot

 

- Tying the knot


Question 9/16 :

What do you think the man in this photo is thinking?
 •  "I'm sure she didn't weigh this much when I first met her"
 •  "This is the happiest day of my life"
 •  "It's time to wave goodbye to my carefree bachelor days"


  
  


Questions: 9


Love & Sex Editor
22/02/2009


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         