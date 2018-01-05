Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Understanding Men
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Understanding Men
Quiz: do you know what he's really thinking?
Muscular man
Question 10/16 :
What do you think of this guy?
• Too muscular for your liking
• All brawn and no brains
• Mr Perfect
Questions:
10
The Ejaculation Facts You Should Probably Know
Everything You Need To Know About Gay Sex
Everything You Need to Know About Men's Orgasms
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Orgasms
Love & Sex Editor
22/02/2009
Article Plan
Men: do you know what they're really thinking?
▼
How well do you understand men?
Late home from work
Giving you flowers
Conversation on a first date
Meeting your friend
Having children
Loss of sex drive
Celebrity couple
Tying the knot
Mr Muscle
Couple in love
Shopping trip
Analysing his question
Relationship with his ex
Why hasn't he called?
The first thing he notices
Naive with men
Observant with men
Suspicious with men
Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
The most beautiful villages in Europe
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!