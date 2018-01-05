Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Love & Sex
Dating
Relationship Advice
Sex Tips
Wedding
Understanding Men
Wedding Albums
Love Albums
All articles
Autumn Wedding Flower Bouquet Inspiration
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Albums
Understanding Men
All articles
Home
>
Love & Sex
>
Understanding Men
Quiz: do you know what he's really thinking?
Relationship with his ex
Question 14/16 :
You're both invited round for dinner at his ex's place. How do things go?
• Absolutely fine. He's got nothing to hide and he's nothing more than a genuine friend to her
• Badly. You analyse each and every one of the comments and glances they exchange
• Dinner with his ex?! You'd never let him go within ten yards of her again!
Questions:
14
The Power Of Three! Threesomes: Have To Have Sex With Two Men
Threesomes: Having Sex with A Man and A Woman
Does A Dramatic Breakup Make It Easier To Walk Away From A Relationship...
Adultery: How To Recognise An Unfaithful Man
Love & Sex Editor
22/02/2009
Article Plan
Men: do you know what they're really thinking?
▼
How well do you understand men?
Late home from work
Giving you flowers
Conversation on a first date
Meeting your friend
Having children
Loss of sex drive
Celebrity couple
Tying the knot
Muscular man
Couple in love
Shopping trip
Analysing his question
His ex
Why hasn't he called?
The first thing he notices
Naive with men
Observant with men
Suspicious with men
Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!