Quiz: do you know what he's really thinking?

Relationship with his ex

 

- Relationship with his ex


Question 14/16 :

You're both invited round for dinner at his ex's place. How do things go?
 •  Absolutely fine. He's got nothing to hide and he's nothing more than a genuine friend to her
 •  Badly. You analyse each and every one of the comments and glances they exchange
 •  Dinner with his ex?! You'd never let him go within ten yards of her again!


  
  


Questions: 14


Love & Sex Editor
22/02/2009


