Naive with men Your take on men In your world, men and women are on the same wavelength and speak the same language.



You take everything he says at face value, without looking for any deeper meaning. If he's not called you even though he promised he would, he must have lost your number. Unlikely!



You like to analyse, though: the slightest bit of eye contact or the smallest of smiles contains a hidden message for you.



You can dream up the most fantastic stories from one throwaway comment! Where the problem lies The problem is that your interpretations are sometimes a bit extreme. A man casts you a friendly glance?



You automatically think he wants you. He finishes his text message with '...' ? He must have ulterior motives. Getting bogged down in these details and inventing your own stories often gets relationships off to a bad start. Advice

Stop rushing headlong at guys if you're not sure they feel the same way. Maybe he really is just not that into you! When he sends you a text, read it, take note of what it says and delete it straightaway. Don't psychoanalyse and start reading too much into it. The right kind of man for you

An open, honest man who isn't afraid to speak his mind and tell it like it is. Avoid sensitive, subtle types who may be tempted to beat around the bush when it comes to telling you what you need to know.





