Tying the knot abroad
Article in images


The formalities

 
The formalities

If you organise your wedding through a travel agency, you should make sure you give them three copies of the following certified documents at least four weeks before your departure:

- birth certificates
- copy of the first three pages of your passports
- divorce papers or death certificate of deceased spouse, if necessary
- proof of address
- prof of job
- your date of arrival in Mauritius and your chosen date for the wedding (note that weddings do not take place on Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays
- a letter indicating that you both want to get married on Mauritius

Your travel agency will get your documents to the Registrar General/Bureau de l’Etat civil in St Louis.

On arrival on Mauritius, the bride and groom to be are taken to the Registrar General and then to the Supreme Court to swear an affidavit certifying that neither is already married. The final thing to do is go to the local registrar where you intend to marry to get the Banns published. You can get married 24 hours after the publication of your marriage Banns.  

Once you’re married, the travel agency and provide an Apostille to certify that your certificate is genuine. You’ll then need to go to the British Embassy on Mauritius and ask about creating a record of the marriage in the UK.  

Civil Status Division
7th Level
Emmanuel Anquetil Building
Port Louis
Mauritius
Tel: 00 230 2013203
Email address: civstat@mail.gov.mu

British High Commission Mauritius
7th Floor
Les Cascades Building
Edith Cavell Street
Port Louis

Tel: (230) 202 9400
Fax: (230) 202 9408
Email: bhc@bow.intnet.mu

Further information:
http://www.mauritius.net/what_to_do/honey.php

 




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/04/2008
