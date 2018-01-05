The formalities If you organise your wedding through a travel agency, you should make sure you give them three copies of the following certified documents at least four weeks before your departure:



- birth certificates

- copy of the first three pages of your passports

- divorce papers or death certificate of deceased spouse, if necessary

- proof of address

- prof of job

- your date of arrival in Mauritius and your chosen date for the wedding (note that weddings do not take place on Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays

- a letter indicating that you both want to get married on Mauritius



Your travel agency will get your documents to the Registrar General/Bureau de l’Etat civil in St Louis.



On arrival on Mauritius, the bride and groom to be are taken to the Registrar General and then to the Supreme Court to swear an affidavit certifying that neither is already married. The final thing to do is go to the local registrar where you intend to marry to get the Banns published. You can get married 24 hours after the publication of your marriage Banns.



Once you’re married, the travel agency and provide an Apostille to certify that your certificate is genuine. You’ll then need to go to the British Embassy on Mauritius and ask about creating a record of the marriage in the UK.



Civil Status Division

7th Level

Emmanuel Anquetil Building

Port Louis

Mauritius

Tel: 00 230 2013203

Email address: civstat@mail.gov.mu



British High Commission Mauritius

7th Floor

Les Cascades Building

Edith Cavell Street

Port Louis



Tel: (230) 202 9400

Fax: (230) 202 9408

Email: bhc@bow.intnet.mu



Further information:

http://www.mauritius.net/what_to_do/honey.php









