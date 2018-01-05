To make things easier...

Several travel agencies offer to take complete charge of your wedding on Mauritius. It’s possible to do all the administrative work yourself, but it’s advisable to at the very least speak to someone at your travel agency who can help you steer clear of paperwork problems and help you get the most out of your stay on Mauritius.



Once you’re there, you’ll need to visit various offices all over the capital, Port Louis, in order to get the necessary documents for your wedding. The cost of a wedding on Mauritius is roughly between £250 and £500 (flights and hotel not included).



Useful websites :

http://www.maurisun.com/



http://www.wardhouses.com/



http://www.tripadvisor.com/Tourism-g293816-Mauritius-Vacations.html



Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority

32 Elvaston Place, London SW7 5NW

Tel: 020 7584 3666 Fax: 020 7225 1135

E-mail: mtpa@btinternet.com

Website: www.mauritius.net











