The formalities

You have to have been ‘resident’ in Barbados for at least 15 days before your wedding, but this can be shortened to 24 hours if you ask at the Registrar General in Bridgetown, the capital.

You need authorisation to get married in the Bahamas. You can get it from the Registrar General if you have the required documents, which are:
 
- your passports
- a document proving your date of arrival in the Bahamas (eg entry stamp on your passport)
- a certified decree nisi if one of you is divorced  

This costs around $100 (around £50) and is valid for 3 months.  
 
The Registrar General
Rodney Bain Building
PO Box N-532 Bridgetown
Bahamas
Tel. : +1 242 322 3316
Fax : +1 242 322 5553
Open Monday – Friday 9:30 - 4:30




  
  
