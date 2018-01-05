>
Tying the knot abroad
A wide choice of different ceremonies

You're spoilt for choice as far as venues are concerned...

A traditional wedding in a 14th-century French cloister; a tropical wedding in one of the many botanic gardens, with hibiscus plants and parrots all around; a Junkanoo street parade wedding with a carnival atmosphere (think Baha Men!); a wedding on a boat, on the the beach or in the water.

Whatever takes your fancy! 

To help you organise your wedding, get a wedding planner in the Bahamas (see the Tourist Office for contact details) or see one of the big hotels who will know about special events taking place.




  
 
