Tying the knot abroad
Article in images


Creating a record of the marriage

 
Creating a record of the marriage

Enquire at the British High Commission for more information on the administrative process for creating a record of your marriage.

Documents you need :

- a certified copy of your complete marriage record
- an apostille from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bridgetown
- birth certificates (from less than 3 months old)
- full copies of your passports

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bridgetown
Consular Section
Tel. : +1 242 323 55 78
Fax : +1 242 326 51 86

British High Commission
Lower Collymore Rock
PO Box 676
Bridgetown
Tel: (1) (246) 430 7800

www.britishhighcommission.gov.uk/barbados


britishhcb@sunbeach.net




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/04/2008
