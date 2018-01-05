Creating a record of the marriage Enquire at the British High Commission for more information on the administrative process for creating a record of your marriage.



Documents you need :



- a certified copy of your complete marriage record

- an apostille from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bridgetown

- birth certificates (from less than 3 months old)

- full copies of your passports



Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bridgetown

Consular Section

Tel. : +1 242 323 55 78

Fax : +1 242 326 51 86



British High Commission

Lower Collymore Rock

PO Box 676

Bridgetown

Tel: (1) (246) 430 7800



www.britishhighcommission.gov.uk/barbados





britishhcb@sunbeach.net









