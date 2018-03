Livin' Las Vegas: Getting hitched in LA

© Las Vegas News Bureau

Every year over 120 000 couples tie the knot in Las Vegas, city of lights in the middle of the Nevada desert.



If you want to follow in the footsteps of Elvis and Priscilla, Bruce and Demi, Richard and Cindy and even Jason and Britney (remember their 55-hour marriage?!) by saying ‘I do’ in LA, here’s how to go about it …