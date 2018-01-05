The formalities

© Las Vegas News Bureau

Getting married in LA is as almost as easy as getting a burger.



You don’t need any paperwork, there’s no waiting time, and you don’t have to wait for the Banns to be called.



All you have to do is get a marriage licence at the County Courthouse before the wedding (for a religious or a civil ceremony). You’ll need your passport and if you’re divorced, your divorce papers, a $55 (£30) fee in cash and that’s all!



Once you have your marriage licence, any American registrar or religious official authorised by the state of Nevada can marry you at any time – on the day, if you’re in a hurry, as Britney was…A list of authorised persons is available at the County Courthouse.



After the ceremony, you’ll receive a marriage certificate signed by an official (either a civil officer or religious official). This costs a whopping $4 (£2).



That’s not the end of it, however...



The marriage is only valid if it’s registered by the administrative authorities of Clark County, who will give you a Certified Abstract of Marriage. This document costs $10 (£5) from the Clark County Recorder and will allow you to make a record of your marriage in the UK.



County Court House

201 Clark Avenue

Las Vegas NV 89155-1603

www.co.clark.nv.us/clerk/Marriage_Information.htm

Open to the public from 8 till midnight in the week, 24/7 at weekends and on bank holidays



Clark County Recorder - Marriage Bureau

201 Clark Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89155-1603

Tel. : +1 702 671-0600

http://www.accessclarkcounty.com/











