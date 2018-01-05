The ceremony Viva Las Vegas Chapel, A Hollywood Wedding Chapel, Aladdin Wedding Chapel, Chapel of the Bells…there are hundreds of venues to choose from in Vegas.



There are around 50 wedding chapels in LA, and this doesn't include the many hotel chapels on The Strip.



Every chapel has different prices: you’ll need about $50 (£27) for the wedding only, and prices start at $100 (£54) for a package including the wedding, music, wedding bouquet and a photo album. The bride and groom can even hire their fairytale wedding dress and suit when they arrive (around £100 for a tuxedo).



As far as the ceremony goes, anything goes!



Themes include Rock’n Roll, Harley, Gothic, Pirate, Egyptian, Hollywood Starlet and, of course, Elvis (complete with Elvis impersonator and music from The King himself). There’s something for everyone in Vegas.



As far as the planning goes, you can choose your chapel and prepare the ceremony before you leave or when you arrive. Most chapels have a website and it’s easy to get in touch with them by email.









