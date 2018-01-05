Recording the marriage in the UK

© Las Vegas News Bureau
To create a record of your marriage in the UK you’ll need photocopies of the following documents:
- your Certified Abstract of Marriage and religious cretificate (if applicable)
- birth certificates
- a decree nisi (if one of you is divorced)
- the names of your witnesses (if they’re illegible on the marriage certificate)
- your passport
Make sure you find out if there is anything you need to arrange whilst in the US, from the nearest British High Comission in Los Angeles:
British High Commission
11766 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1200
Los Angeles, CA 90025-6538
Main Tel: (310) 481-0031
Main Fax: (310) 481-2960
Open Monday – Friday 8.45 – 12.15
For further information on creating a record of your marriage in the UK see http://www.weddingchaos.co.uk/wedding-abroad/wedding-abroad-legal.asp