Recording the marriage in the UK

To create a record of your marriage in the UK you’ll need photocopies of the following documents:



- your Certified Abstract of Marriage and religious cretificate (if applicable)

- birth certificates

- a decree nisi (if one of you is divorced)

- the names of your witnesses (if they’re illegible on the marriage certificate)

- your passport





Make sure you find out if there is anything you need to arrange whilst in the US, from the nearest British High Comission in Los Angeles:



British High Commission

11766 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1200

Los Angeles, CA 90025-6538

Main Tel: (310) 481-0031

Main Fax: (310) 481-2960

Open Monday – Friday 8.45 – 12.15



