Sun, sea, and sand…three words are all you need to describe the volcanic island of Mauritius, in the middle of the Indian Ocean.



A 12-hour flight away from London, Maurutius is 1158 square miles of glorious scenery and beaches. English is an official language, but French is the main language spoken on Mauritius.



Our advice : Avoid Mauritius during the hot rainy season between December and April : the weather can be really unpredictable and cyclones also occur. The best time to go if from April to November.



