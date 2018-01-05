>
>
Tying the knot abroad
Article in images


Mauritius

 
Mauritius

Sun, sea, and sand…three words are all you need to describe the volcanic island of Mauritius, in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

A 12-hour flight away from London, Maurutius is 1158 square miles of glorious scenery and beaches. English is an official language, but French is the main language spoken on Mauritius.

Our advice : Avoid Mauritius during the hot rainy season between December and April : the weather can be really unpredictable and cyclones also occur. The best time to go if from April to November.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/04/2008
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         