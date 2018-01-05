Mixing different styles and attitudes

>
Sexy lingerie for wild nights of passion
The feminist era is finally over for underwear, and the sexy femme fatale look is back!

So get rid of your granny pants, no matter how comfy they are, because the modern woman’s image is evolving and so too are her undies.

Nowadays it’s all about looking and feeling just as beautiful and just as sexy with your clothes off as you do with them on.

And when you’re out to seduce, remember: women of the Noughties mix retro and uber-sophisticated styles for maximum sex appeal.

Awaken your inner goddess

Photo : Aubade, Bahia model, from the Autumn/Winter 2006-2007 underwear collection, in cotton and broderie anglaise.




  
  
