The latest trends

© Chantal Thomass

Where do you think underwear trends are heading at the minute?

At the minute it’s all very sexy, feminine and provocative, with a touch of retro glamour this year. There are two trends that are huge at the minute: functional, which some people love for comfort, and the sophisticated look which can mean either covering more or less!



Why are women said to have ‘rediscovered’ lingerie after the long minimalist era?

I think maybe because they rediscovered their bodies and started taking good care of their bodies by exercising – hence the craze for exercises such as Pilates, cosmetic surgery and massage. Women now want to make the most of themselves.



How do you get the retro-look right? It seems quite restricting (in more ways than one !) – with the different materials, combinations, stockings, suspenders...

It’s not at all restricting – the materials are comfy, they have double microfibre linings and they’re gentle on your skin. At the moment lingerie is sexy and comfortable – you get the best of both worlds!



How do you explain the return of the pin-up screen icon as an inspiration?

Everyone’s getting into the look: celebs, singers, dancers such as Dita Von Teese are all going for the ‘less is more’ look and of course we follow suit!



Photo : Bra in gathered tulle with pink stripes, £63, and thong with removable suspender belt, £70, from Chantal Thomass.











