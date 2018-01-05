How to seduce, by Chantal

What are the sexiest colours and materials this season?

Black – it never goes out ! – red, pink, panther and leopard-print. Lace, silk and satin are back with a vengeance.



Do you really think that lingerie can help to enrich your sex life?

Of course – why else do you see couples going to lingerie shops together? Men like to surprise us with sexy lingerie as a present for the same reason! It gets role-play going, it makes sex into a game, gets you in character and allows you to explore the different sides of your femininity, which is always a big turn-on for both of you.



Finally, your seduction tips?

Take care of your body and make the most of it! Choose styles that suit you and, most importantly, always try your bra on to make sure you get the right size.



