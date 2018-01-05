Ultra-feminine and sophisticated sets

© Lise Charmel

OK, so you’ve chucked the Bridget Jones pants and you're ready to play out your fantasies and pretend you’re Mata Hari between the sheets. Where to start…



Underwear is so sexy at the moment it lends itself to the old ‘woman as an object’ cliché (pin-ups, sexual fetishes, etc etc), but without the vulgarity. At the end of the day, seduction is a game, and it shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Think of it as an art: the art of seduction that will bring the passion back into your relationship!



Many women find that undies made out of synthetic materials easy to take care of and discreet under your clothes, but don’t be too quick to dismiss styles such as the camisole, the négligé and the corset. They are going to be huge this season.



The new craze for classic, sophisticated lingerie works wonders for our femininity, and there’s nothing men love more.



Photo : from Lise Charmel’s 2006 collection











