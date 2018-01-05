>
>
Sexy lingerie for wild nights of passion
Article in images


Ultra-feminine and sophisticated sets

 
Ultra-feminine and sophisticated sets
© Lise Charmel

OK, so you’ve chucked the Bridget Jones pants and you're ready to play out your fantasies and pretend you’re Mata Hari between the sheets. Where to start…

Underwear is so sexy at the moment it lends itself to the old ‘woman as an object’ cliché (pin-ups, sexual fetishes, etc etc), but without the vulgarity. At the end of the day, seduction is a game, and it shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Think of it as an art: the art of seduction that will bring the passion back into your relationship!

Many women find that undies made out of synthetic materials easy to take care of and discreet under your clothes, but don’t be too quick to dismiss styles such as the camisole, the négligé and the corset. They are going to be huge this season.

The new craze for classic, sophisticated lingerie works wonders for our femininity, and there’s nothing men love more.

Photo : from Lise Charmel’s 2006 collection





  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/10/2006
Tags Essentials
Reader ranking:4.2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         