A new generation of women

Our mums may harp on about their feminist days, when it comes to our underwear we don’t take the blindest bit of notice because we’re going all out to seduce!



The return of glamour

Fascinated by old-style movie glamour, we’re loving lace, frills and ruffles in soft colours or shiny material. Animal print and sexy reds are also very in at the moment. We’re even coming round to the idea of Cabaret-style stockings and suspenders: the femme fatale is back with a vengeance!



Femininity and sensuality

Wearing sexy underwear can be taken as a demand to be treated like a sex object. So is the return of sexy underwear a subtle snub to feminist ideals, a way of re-creating a bygone age? Or is it just about making the most of our feminine charms, flirtatious fun and enjoyment?

Whatever the reason for the recent trends in undies, they’re here to stay. Every lingerie designer is getting in on it, and we've chosen our pick of the top designers’ super-sexy creations.





Where to buy them



French designer Chantal Thomass

http://www.underwear-options.com/chantalthomass.html



Australian designer Sally Thomas specialises in baby-doll nighties, négligés and sexy nightclothes.

http://www.sallyjones.com.au



Fifi Chachnil has been creating cute, kitch and original designs since 1993. Daring, frivolous, fun and extremely sexy, her luxurious and sometimes daring designs are always chic and ultra feminine, making undressing a real treat!

http://www.redoute.co.uk/womens-lingerie/fifi-chachnil/fifi-chachnil.html



It’s all in the name…Agent Provocateur does scandalously sexy underwear, pushing back the boundaries with fetish-inspired designs. Their underwear is fun, sexy, chic and ver personal: you’ll look and feel like a real femme fatale in it. You only need to look at the stars who love Agent Provocateur, such as their very own Kate Moss and burlesque dancer Dita von Teese.

www.agentprovocateur.com



