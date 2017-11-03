05/04 - Will Aaron get sent down?

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 5th April Ep.1

Emmerdale Episode Guide

It’s judgement day for Aaron.

Aaron warns Chaz not to go to the courtroom so of course that’s exactly where she’s heading, but not before Cameron offers to go with her and Cain joins to keep an eye on him.

The atmosphere is tense as they all wait at court but there’s no sign of Aaron. Chas panics and tries to phone him, refusing to give up hope as she asks the solicitor to ask for more time. But he’s a no show and Chas is shocked to find out that now there’s a warrant out for his arrest – will he make it?

Meanwhile, it doesn’t matter how old you are, Brenda finds out that the walk of shame always looks the same.



Bumping into Nikhil an embarrassed her secret is out as he immediately guesses where she’s been. But their night of passion has some consequences as Genie is less than impressed with her mother’s behaviour and David can only despair. Is this a blossoming romance, or a night to forget?

Elsewhere Ali is humiliated as she reveals to an intolerant Sean that the reason why she hasn’t read his report is because she has never learnt to read…