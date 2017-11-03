|
Emmerdale
05/04 - Will Aaron get sent down?
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 5th April Ep.2
Emmerdale Episode GuideThursday 5th April
Chas breaks down as she is forced to say goodbye to her son in heart-breaking circumstances. Does Aaron face a future behind bars or will he escape court and go on the run?
Meanwhile Brenda calls round to Pollard’s to collect her coat after their cheeky little rendez-vous the night before. She suggests a drink at the Woolpack but Pollard wants to keep things a secret for awhile to enjoy having a bit of fun together...
Elsewhere Sean offers to help Ali to learn to read as he realises Ruby doesn’t know her secret.
