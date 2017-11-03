>
Hollyoaks

05/06 - Doug comes clean

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 5th June 
SPOILER ALERT 

 With Jacqui taking control at the McQueen’s Liberty finds herself homeless like Dirk and Dodger.

Can the Savages raise enough money to buy a new home, or will they be forced to leave Hollyoaks forever?

Mercedes struggles with the news of Lynsey’s betrayal but can she find it in herself to forgive her friend?

A jealous Brendan can’t handle Ste and Doug’s relationship, but before he can do anything Doug comes clean to Ste about the money behind the Deli…


