>
>
Hollyoaks

23/08 – Dodger races to stop Texas from leaving

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 23rd August
SPOILER ALERT

Dodger races after Texas to stop her leaving for Australia. Will he catch her in time? 

Esther and Bart find out their GCSE results and Esther is put on edge by Maddie’s return.

Riley says goodbye to Mitzeee after making some important decisions, but how will Mercedes deal with his latest news?

The McQueens prepare for Myra’s return from prison.

Phoebe ramps up her efforts to split up George and Ryan.



14/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         