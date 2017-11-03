23/08 – Dodger races to stop Texas from leaving

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August 2012

Dodger races after Texas to stop her leaving for Australia. Will he catch her in time?



Esther and Bart find out their GCSE results and Esther is put on edge by Maddie’s return.



Riley says goodbye to Mitzeee after making some important decisions, but how will Mercedes deal with his latest news?



The McQueens prepare for Myra’s return from prison.



Phoebe ramps up her efforts to split up George and Ryan.

