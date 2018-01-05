>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Alice in Wonderland beauty and fashion buys

 
Paul & Joe Limited edition Alice in Wonderland Collection Tin
In this article
Paul & Joe set

We're all going Wonderland crazy with the release of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland 3D film! Delve into Lewis Carroll's eccentric world with these Alice-inspired fashion and beauty buys...

Introduce your very own wonderland to your make-up bag with this super-cute Paul & Joe set. Original Disney drawings of Alice, the White Rabbit, Dinah and the Dormouse feature on the tin, which contains an ultra-hydrating lip treatment stick and shine-reducing blotting paper and refills.

Paul & Joe limited edition Alice in Wonderland Collection Tin, £25
Available from www.asos.com and Harrods
www.paul-joe-beaute.com

CL-I, CB  
Beauty Editor
15/03/2010
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
New celebrity couplesThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         