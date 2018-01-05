Alice in Wonderland beauty and fashion buys

Paul & Joe set

We're all going Wonderland crazy with the release of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland 3D film! Delve into Lewis Carroll's eccentric world with these Alice-inspired fashion and beauty buys...



Introduce your very own wonderland to your make-up bag with this super-cute Paul & Joe set. Original Disney drawings of Alice, the White Rabbit, Dinah and the Dormouse feature on the tin, which contains an ultra-hydrating lip treatment stick and shine-reducing blotting paper and refills.



Paul & Joe limited edition Alice in Wonderland Collection Tin, £25

