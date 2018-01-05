O.P.I Off with her red nail polish - O.P.I nail varnish

>
Alice inspiration: Fashion & Beauty in Wonderland
  
"Off with her head" shouted the Queen of Hearts! This bright red polish by O.P.I would no doubt appeal to the fury-filled red queen.

The full range of O.P.I's Alice in Wonderland collection includes Off with her red! (hot red), Absolutely Alice (blue glitter), Mad as a Hatter (multi-coloured glitter) and Thanks so Muchness (shimmery red).

EXTRA: Harrods are hosting an O.P.I. nail bar in Urban Retreat from 28th March to 10th April so pop along for an Alice-inspired manicure!

O.P.I "Off with her red!" nail polish, £9.95 each or 4 mini polishes for £12.15
www.opi.com
Available from www.lenawhite.co.uk
Beauty Editor
15/03/2010
Latest… 05/01/2018
