O.P.I Off with her red nail polish - O.P.I nail varnish

"Off with her head" shouted the Queen of Hearts! This bright red polish by O.P.I would no doubt appeal to the fury-filled red queen.



The full range of O.P.I's Alice in Wonderland collection includes Off with her red! (hot red), Absolutely Alice (blue glitter), Mad as a Hatter (multi-coloured glitter) and Thanks so Muchness (shimmery red).



EXTRA: Harrods are hosting an O.P.I. nail bar in Urban Retreat from 28th March to 10th April so pop along for an Alice-inspired manicure!



O.P.I "Off with her red!" nail polish, £9.95 each or 4 mini polishes for £12.15

www.opi.com

