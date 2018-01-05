Urban Decay Alice in Wonderland Book of Shadows - Urban Decay make-up palette

Urban Decay really know how to treat us! This incredible 16-colour make-up palette features all of the brand's best-selling shades, rebadged with Alice-inspired names as well as two eye pencils and an eyeshadow primer.



Open it up, gaze at the pop-up Alice in Wonderland scene and enter the magical world of Alice...





Urban Decay limited edition Alice in Wonderland Book of Shadows, £28

Available from Debenhams

www.urbandecay.com