Eye Makeup
Alice inspiration: Fashion & Beauty in Wonderland
  
Urban Decay Alice in Wonderland Book of Shadows - Urban Decay make-up palette
Urban Decay Alice in Wonderland Book of Shadows - Urban Decay make-up palette


Urban Decay really know how to treat us! This incredible 16-colour make-up palette features all of the brand's best-selling shades, rebadged with Alice-inspired names as well as two eye pencils and an eyeshadow primer.

Open it up, gaze at the pop-up Alice in Wonderland scene and enter the magical world of Alice...

Urban Decay limited edition Alice in Wonderland Book of Shadows, £28
Available from Debenhams
www.urbandecay.com
Beauty Editor
15/03/2010
