>
>

Beauty buy: Kate Winslet make-up look palette

Beauty buy: Kate Winslet make-up look palette

Kate Winslet's red carpet make-up look for the premier of Titanic in 3D was totally day worthy - a sweep of some fawn eyeshadow and a star is born. Get the look with No.7's new spring/summer palette.

- Beauty buy: Kate Winslet make-up look palette
Kate Winslet and her taupe eye-shadow: Good look © Sipa

Less dramatic than a smokey eye, the fawny eye is a low key way to give your day time make-up some understated glamour.

To copy her look, you'll need a palette of warm, taupe tones - try No. 7's Vital Brightening Eye Palette which comes with hues of beige, brown and pink and a flash of gold to brighten the inner corners of the eye.

The cute packaging is a winner too - the retro floral design is bang on trend - making our make-up bags oh-so on it.

No. 7 Vital Brightening Eye Palette © Boots

Dress down with nude lips or rose tones rather than the ruby red that Kate Winslet is so fond of.

No. 7 Vital Brightening Eye Palette 
RRP: £ 13.00
Available from Boots 

You might also like...
Style yourself like a celeb Celeb hairstyles hit or miss Red carpet hair and beauty




  

28/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         