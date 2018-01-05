|
Beauty buy: Kate Winslet make-up look palette
Kate Winslet's red carpet make-up look for the premier of Titanic in 3D was totally day worthy - a sweep of some fawn eyeshadow and a star is born. Get the look with No.7's new spring/summer palette.
Kate Winslet and her taupe eye-shadow: Good look © Sipa
Less dramatic than a smokey eye, the fawny eye is a low key way to give your day time make-up some understated glamour.
To copy her look, you'll need a palette of warm, taupe tones - try No. 7's Vital Brightening Eye Palette which comes with hues of beige, brown and pink and a flash of gold to brighten the inner corners of the eye.
The cute packaging is a winner too - the retro floral design is bang on trend - making our make-up bags oh-so on it.
No. 7 Vital Brightening Eye Palette © Boots
Dress down with nude lips or rose tones rather than the ruby red that Kate Winslet is so fond of.
No. 7 Vital Brightening Eye Palette
RRP: £ 13.00
Available from Boots
