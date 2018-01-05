>
Make-up Techniques

Beauty buy: MAC Make-Up Launch

Beauty buy: MAC Make-Up Launch 

We always get excited when MAC make-up bring us something new to try and this April they're launching a new collection - Tres Cheek.
Tres Cheek © Mac Cosmetics
With six blushers, ten eye colors and three skin finish products there's plenty of new MAC discoveries to splurge on during your next trip to the Beauty Hall.

We're loving the flushed cheek trend for summer make-up so their new blush colors caught our eye.

The Tres Cheek collection has six shades of covetable cheek color - and are priced at $24 each. We know, they're a bit of a make-up indulgence, but totes worth the spend when the shades are this gorgeous.

From a Pink Tea Neutral to LovCloud which gives a lavender hue (perfect for staying on trend with this season's sorbet shades), to corally orange and the frosted beauty of Full of Joy- this collection is all about hot and cool summer colors. We want!

Check it out when it hits the shops in April - just in time for pay day treats.




  

30/03/2012
