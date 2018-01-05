|
Beauty buy: MAC Make-Up Launch
We always get excited when MAC make-up bring us something new to try and this April they're launching a new collection - Tres Cheek.
We're loving the flushed cheek trend for summer make-up so their new blush colors caught our eye.
The Tres Cheek collection has six shades of covetable cheek color - and are priced at $24 each. We know, they're a bit of a make-up indulgence, but totes worth the spend when the shades are this gorgeous.
From a Pink Tea Neutral to LovCloud which gives a lavender hue (perfect for staying on trend with this season's sorbet shades), to corally orange and the frosted beauty of Full of Joy- this collection is all about hot and cool summer colors. We want!
Check it out when it hits the shops in April - just in time for pay day treats.
Ursula Dewey
30/03/2012
