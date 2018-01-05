|
Beauty buy: MUA lipstick for £1
|
Beauty buy: MUA lipstick for £1
Make-Up Academy (MUA) is our new favorite place for affordable make-up - for one reason - everything in the range costs £1!
While it's not a luxury experience and the results won't last as long, no-thrills range MUA make-up is the perfect price for a beauty pick-me-up, no matter how far off pay day is.
With that in mind and the recent explosion of sunshine we're keen to update our lipstick to a more summer appropriate shade.
We're fans of this tan-enhancing sugary pink (aka the beautifully named Shade 4 - we weren't kidding about the no thrills part) which for £1 will instantly add a pastel hue to your look.
Recession friendly make-up at last! Try their liquid liners and eye shimmer dusts and get creative.
You might also like...
|
Ursula Dewey
26/03/2012
|
Article Plan Beauty buy: MUA lipstick for £1
|