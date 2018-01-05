>
Lip Make up

Beauty buy: MUA lipstick for £1

MUA help us to be beautiful and rich... sort of © Superdrug
We do love a beauty bargain! And this is one that we can't do without - not at such silly prices.

Make-Up Academy (MUA) is our new favorite place for affordable make-up - for one reason - everything in the range costs £1!

While it's not a luxury experience and the results won't last as long, no-thrills range MUA make-up is the perfect price for a beauty pick-me-up, no matter how far off pay day is.

With that in mind and the recent explosion of sunshine we're keen to update our lipstick to a more summer appropriate shade.

We're fans of this tan-enhancing sugary pink (aka the beautifully named Shade 4 - we weren't kidding about the no thrills part) which for £1 will instantly add a pastel hue to your look.

Recession friendly make-up at last! Try their liquid liners and eye shimmer dusts and get creative.

