Elizabeth Arden Double Density Maximum Volume Mascara

Elizabeth Arden Double Density Maximum Volume Mascara Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor



>positives

This



The texture is fairly thick and it's got a nicely dry consistency. It's very easy to apply and after three coats lashes look longer, darker and full. It also doesn't cog the lashes so they really open up the eyes.



>negatives

Lashes stay fairly separated so can look a little spidery but some people like that look.



Our rating



A fantastic glamorising



Elizabeth Arden Double Density Maximum Volume

£21 -





