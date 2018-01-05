- Elizabeth Arden Double Density Maximum Volume Mascara

|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
Elizabeth Arden Double Density Maximum Volume MascaraTested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor
>positives
This mascara has a nice heavy, solid feel. The brush is a normal size and shape but coats the lashes evenly and throughly.
The texture is fairly thick and it's got a nicely dry consistency. It's very easy to apply and after three coats lashes look longer, darker and full. It also doesn't cog the lashes so they really open up the eyes.
>negatives
Lashes stay fairly separated so can look a little spidery but some people like that look.
Our rating
A fantastic glamorising mascara that makes the most of lashes.
£21 - Bath & Unwind
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
