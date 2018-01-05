In this article







































Models Own Hi-Definer® Lashed-Up Volumiser

Models Own Hi-Definer® Lashed-Up Volumiser Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor



>positives

The Model's Own range of



It's got a specially shaped "Double-V" brush which does seem to help it apply evenly.



Doesn't clog at all and lashes look very darkened so it's great for daytime drama. At £6 it's also a very decent price.



>negatives

It falls a little way short of volumised even after three good coats.



Our rating



Great for daywear but for evening you'd be better with something heavier.



Models Own Hi-Definer® Lashed-Up Volumiser

£6 -





Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editorThe Model's Own range of mascaras each come in different brighly coloured packaging - the volumising one is bright pink It's got a specially shaped "Double-V" brush which does seem to help it apply evenly.Doesn't clog at all and lashes look very darkened so it's great for daytime drama. At £6 it's also a very decent price.It falls a little way short of volumised even after three good coats.Great for daywear but for evening you'd be better with something heavier.Models Own Hi-Definer® Lashed-Up Volumiser£6 - Boots