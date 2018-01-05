|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
Models Own Hi-Definer® Lashed-Up Volumiser
Models Own Hi-Definer® Lashed-Up VolumiserTested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor
>positives
The Model's Own range of mascaras each come in different brighly coloured packaging - the volumising one is bright pink.
It's got a specially shaped "Double-V" brush which does seem to help it apply evenly.
Doesn't clog at all and lashes look very darkened so it's great for daytime drama. At £6 it's also a very decent price.
>negatives
It falls a little way short of volumised even after three good coats.
Our rating
Great for daywear but for evening you'd be better with something heavier.
Models Own Hi-Definer® Lashed-Up Volumiser
£6 - Boots
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
