Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Models Own Hi-Definer® Lashed-Up Volumiser
Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor

>positives
The Model's Own range of mascaras each come in different brighly coloured packaging - the volumising one is bright pink.

It's got a specially shaped "Double-V" brush which does seem to help it apply evenly.

Doesn't clog at all and lashes look very darkened so it's great for daytime drama. At £6 it's also a very decent price.

>negatives
It falls a little way short of volumised even after three good coats.

Our rating
Great for daywear but for evening you'd be better with something heavier.

£6 - Boots

15/05/2012
