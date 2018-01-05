In this article







































Tested by Claire Cochrane, 30, Account ManagerThis was a good volumising mascara ; you only needed a couple of coats for a fairly dramatic and volumising effect.It lasted well throughout the day and also was easy to re-apply at the end of the day before an evening out! It also didn’t clump and was easy to apply - huge bonus!The only negative really was that because it was quite a thick mascara , you had to be careful to not end up with too much on and to apply gently.The brush was straight as opposed to curved - it would have been better if it was curved.A really good volumising mascara , with a really strong and black colour that was easy to apply an re-apply and also came off easily with face wipes at the end of the day.Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume mascara Gogo£16 - Tesco