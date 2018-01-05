|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume Mascara Gogo
Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume Mascara GogoTested by Claire Cochrane, 30, Account Manager
>positives
This was a good volumising mascara; you only needed a couple of coats for a fairly dramatic and volumising effect.
It lasted well throughout the day and also was easy to re-apply at the end of the day before an evening out! It also didn’t clump and was easy to apply - huge bonus!
>negatives
The only negative really was that because it was quite a thick mascara, you had to be careful to not end up with too much on and to apply gently.
The brush was straight as opposed to curved - it would have been better if it was curved.
Our rating
A really good volumising mascara, with a really strong and black colour that was easy to apply an re-apply and also came off easily with face wipes at the end of the day.
Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume mascara Gogo
£16 - Tesco
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
