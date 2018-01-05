>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume Mascara Gogo
In this article

Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume Mascara Gogo


Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume Mascara Gogo

Tested by Claire Cochrane, 30, Account Manager

>positives
This was a good volumising mascara; you only needed a couple of coats for a fairly dramatic and volumising effect.

It lasted well throughout the day and also was easy to re-apply at the end of the day before an evening out! It also didn’t clump and was easy to apply - huge bonus!

>negatives
The only negative really was that because it was quite a thick mascara, you had to be careful to not end up with too much on and to apply gently.

The brush was straight as opposed to curved - it would have been better if it was curved.

Our rating
- Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume Mascara Gogo

A really good volumising mascara, with a really strong and black colour that was easy to apply an re-apply and also came off easily with face wipes at the end of the day.

Diego Dalla Palma Extra Volume mascara Gogo
£16 - Tesco

15/05/2012
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         