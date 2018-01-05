- GOSH show me the volume mascara

>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor

>positives
The pack is reassuringly fat and so is the brush which I love. The consistancy is deliciously thick and goes on nicely - you get good coverage from the first coat.

The second coat builds a gorgeous, dense and really volumised look - almost as good as falsies! Plus it doesn't clump. It's incredible stuff.

>negatives
The brush is so big that it's easy to end up with smudges on your eyelid.

Our rating
Lashes look massively volumised, dark and clump-free.

£7.49 - Superdrug

15/05/2012
