Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
GOSH show me the volume mascara
Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor
>positives
The pack is reassuringly fat and so is the brush which I love. The consistancy is deliciously thick and goes on nicely - you get good coverage from the first coat.
The second coat builds a gorgeous, dense and really volumised look - almost as good as falsies! Plus it doesn't clump. It's incredible stuff.
>negatives
The brush is so big that it's easy to end up with smudges on your eyelid.
Our rating
Lashes look massively volumised, dark and clump-free.
GOSH show me the volume mascara
£7.49 - Superdrug
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
