Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editorThe pack is reassuringly fat and so is the brush which I love. The consistancy is deliciously thick and goes on nicely - you get good coverage from the first coat.The second coat builds a gorgeous, dense and really volumised look - almost as good as falsies! Plus it doesn't clump. It's incredible stuff.The brush is so big that it's easy to end up with smudges on your eyelid.Lashes look massively volumised, dark and clump-free.GOSH show me the volume mascara £7.49 - Superdrug