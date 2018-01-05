>
>
>
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Maybelline The Falsies Volum' Express Flared mascara
Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor

>positives
The unusual thing about the Falsies mascara is the curved 'spoon' wand. Normally I'm dismissve of novelty-shaped wands but this really makes it easy to apply mascara to lashes and really keeps the lashes lifted.

I also love the mini instructions on the back of the pack for how to flare the lashes.

Coverage is instant, dark and defined even after one coat. Exceptional.

>negatives
Could build more volume but lashes look so good it doesn't really need it.

Our rating
Easy to use, value for money, amazing lift, curl and definition.

£8 - Feelunique.com

15/05/2012
05/01/2018
Videos
