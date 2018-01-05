In this article







































Tested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editorThe unusual thing about the Falsies mascara is the curved 'spoon' wand. Normally I'm dismissve of novelty-shaped wands but this really makes it easy to apply mascara to lashes and really keeps the lashes lifted.I also love the mini instructions on the back of the pack for how to flare the lashes.Coverage is instant, dark and defined even after one coat. Exceptional.Could build more volume but lashes look so good it doesn't really need it.Easy to use, value for money, amazing lift, curl and definition. Maybelline The Falsies Volum' Express Flared mascara £8 - Feelunique.com