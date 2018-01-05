|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
Maybelline The Falsies Volum' Express Flared mascara
Maybelline The Falsies Volum' Express Flared mascaraTested by Anna-Belle Woollcott, 31, London, editor
>positives
The unusual thing about the Falsies mascara is the curved 'spoon' wand. Normally I'm dismissve of novelty-shaped wands but this really makes it easy to apply mascara to lashes and really keeps the lashes lifted.
I also love the mini instructions on the back of the pack for how to flare the lashes.
Coverage is instant, dark and defined even after one coat. Exceptional.
>negatives
Could build more volume but lashes look so good it doesn't really need it.
Our rating
Easy to use, value for money, amazing lift, curl and definition.
Maybelline The Falsies Volum' Express Flared mascara
£8 - Feelunique.com
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
