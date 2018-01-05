|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascara
Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascaraTested by Becca Taylor, 31, London, massage therapist
>positives
The nice fat brush really coats the lashes with thick black mascara. The lashes look instantly volumised even after one coat and it's super dark.
>negatives
Adding a second coat can make the lashes look clumpy and it doesn't lengthen at all so though you get nicely fat, dark lashes - it's all quite close to the lash line and doesn't make much of an impression over eye liner.
Our rating
Nice fat lashes but no lengthening and can get clumpy.
Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascara
£9.49 - Boots.com
