>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascara
In this article

Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascara


Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascara

Tested by Becca Taylor, 31, London, massage therapist

>positives
The nice fat brush really coats the lashes with thick black mascara. The lashes look instantly volumised even after one coat and it's super dark.

>negatives
Adding a second coat can make the lashes look clumpy and it doesn't lengthen at all so though you get nicely fat, dark lashes - it's all quite close to the lash line and doesn't make much of an impression over eye liner.

Our rating
- Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascara


Nice fat lashes but no lengthening and can get clumpy.

Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascara
£9.49 - Boots.com

15/05/2012
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         