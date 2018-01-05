In this article







































Bourjois Volume Glamour Max mascara Tested by Becca Taylor, 31, London, massage therapist



The nice fat brush really coats the lashes with thick black



Adding a second coat can make the lashes look clumpy and it doesn't lengthen at all so though you get nicely fat, dark lashes - it's all quite close to the lash line and doesn't make much of an impression over eye liner.



Nice fat lashes but no lengthening and can get clumpy.





