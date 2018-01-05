In this article







































Tested by Becca Taylor, 31, London, massage therapistThis is a fair mascara - it makes your lashes darker after about three coats but basically it's nothing out of the ordinary. Lashes stay separated and it's not clumpy which is good.It's not volumising. It coats your lashes like any regular mascara would but doesn't make them look thicker or longer.This would get four stars as a regular mascara but as a volumising one it's just not up to the job.BM beauty beautiful lashes mascara £11.95 - Beauty Chamber