Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
BM beauty beautiful lashes mascara
BM beauty beautiful lashes mascaraTested by Becca Taylor, 31, London, massage therapist
>positives
This is a fair mascara - it makes your lashes darker after about three coats but basically it's nothing out of the ordinary. Lashes stay separated and it's not clumpy which is good.
>negatives
It's not volumising. It coats your lashes like any regular mascara would but doesn't make them look thicker or longer.
Our rating
This would get four stars as a regular mascara but as a volumising one it's just not up to the job.
£11.95 - Beauty Chamber
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
