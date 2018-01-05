>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
17 Wild Curls mascara
17 Wild Curls mascara


17 Wild Curls mascara

Tested by Caroline Clifford, 29, Reading, Administrator

>positives
A very thin and multi-bristled brush makes applying this stuff really easy at first. It does seem to provide lift and curl to the lashes althougth it's not very volumising

>negatives
It's quite difficult to add more than two coats because lashes get stiff. There's not much volumising unfortunately.

Our rating
- 17 Wild Curls mascara

Nice curling mascara but not volumising.

17 Wild Curls mascara
£4 - Boots

15/05/2012
15/05/2012
