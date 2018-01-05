|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
|
|
17 Wild Curls mascara
17 Wild Curls mascaraTested by Caroline Clifford, 29, Reading, Administrator
>positives
A very thin and multi-bristled brush makes applying this stuff really easy at first. It does seem to provide lift and curl to the lashes althougth it's not very volumising
>negatives
It's quite difficult to add more than two coats because lashes get stiff. There's not much volumising unfortunately.
Our rating
Nice curling mascara but not volumising.
17 Wild Curls mascara
£4 - Boots
|
|
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
|
|