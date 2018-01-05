In this article







































17 Wild Curls mascara

17 Wild Curls mascara Tested by Caroline Clifford, 29, Reading, Administrator



>positives

A very thin and multi-bristled brush makes applying this stuff really easy at first. It does seem to provide lift and curl to the lashes althougth it's not very volumising



>negatives

It's quite difficult to add more than two coats because lashes get stiff. There's not much volumising unfortunately.



Our rating



Nice curling



17 Wild Curls

£4 -



Tested by Caroline Clifford, 29, Reading, AdministratorA very thin and multi-bristled brush makes applying this stuff really easy at first. It does seem to provide lift and curl to the lashes althougth it's not very volumisingIt's quite difficult to add more than two coats because lashes get stiff. There's not much volumising unfortunately.Nice curling mascara but not volumising.17 Wild Curls mascara £4 - Boots