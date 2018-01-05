>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Clinique High Impact Mascara
Clinique High Impact Mascara


Clinique High Impact Mascara

Tested by Isabelle Lara Sexton, 21, London, Intern

>positives
The pack promises "dramatic lashes on-contact" which is a bit of an exaggeration but from first coat you do get a nice dark, mascara'd look - not volumised but at last well-coated.

Three coats gives you nicely lengthened, well separated lashes. Another plus is that it stays put all day and doesnt flake.

>negatives
It isn’t the easiest to apply. The brush makes it easier to accidently mess up and get makeup on your eyelids.

It extends your eyelashes but doesn’t voluminise them.

Our rating
- Clinique High Impact Mascara

The colour is perfect and intense. It lengthens your eyelashes but does not voluminise them. It is probably too expensive for what it is.

Clinique High Impact mascara
£16 - Debenhams

15/05/2012
Eye Makeup
