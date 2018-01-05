In this article







































Clinique High Impact Mascara

Clinique High Impact Mascara Tested by Isabelle Lara Sexton, 21, London, Intern



>positives

The pack promises "dramatic lashes on-contact" which is a bit of an exaggeration but from first coat you do get a nice dark,



Three coats gives you nicely lengthened, well separated lashes. Another plus is that it stays put all day and doesnt flake.



>negatives

It isn’t the easiest to apply. The brush makes it easier to accidently mess up and get



It extends your eyelashes but doesn’t voluminise them.



Our rating



The colour is perfect and intense. It lengthens your eyelashes but does not voluminise them. It is probably too expensive for what it is.





£16 -



Tested by Isabelle Lara Sexton, 21, London, InternThe pack promises "dramatic lashes on-contact" which is a bit of an exaggeration but from first coat you do get a nice dark, mascara 'd look - not volumised but at last well-coated.Three coats gives you nicely lengthened, well separated lashes. Another plus is that it stays put all day and doesnt flake.It isn’t the easiest to apply. The brush makes it easier to accidently mess up and get makeup on your eyelids.It extends your eyelashes but doesn’t voluminise them.The colour is perfect and intense. It lengthens your eyelashes but does not voluminise them. It is probably too expensive for what it is. Clinique High Impact mascara £16 - Debenhams